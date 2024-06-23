In Crimea, June 24 was declared a day of mourning. This was announced by the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksenov, reports RIA News.

Earlier, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that in connection with the shelling of Sevastopol by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), June 24 was declared a day of mourning in the city.

On Sunday, June 23, at about 12:15, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Sevastopol with American ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads. According to the Ministry of Defense, four American ATACMS missiles were shot down by air defense forces on duty.

Razvozhaev reported that the Russian military destroyed five air targets over the Black Sea in Sevastopol. According to him, fragments of downed missiles fell in the coastal zone. As a result, more than 100 people were injured; three more – one adult and two children – could not be saved.