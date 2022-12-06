Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 01:40



The hip hop collective 543Dom organized last weekend in the San Esteban de San Pío X neighborhood, in Murcia, a day in which Helio Bray (Lisbon) and Won ABC (Munich) and other prestigious graffiti writers participated national and regional level. The set included a display of old school and new breakdancing, and top DJs playing music from ‘old scholl’ to the latest. Several MCs demonstrated their rhyme skills at the microphone. In the words of the organizer, Juanjo (Com1), it was “a day of celebration, where we share our culture and friendship, we also decorate our walls so that all the residents of the city of Murcia can enjoy the works that are painted here today” .