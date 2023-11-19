A day in the life of Minister Bonilla

President Petro has just announced his idea of ​​the week. Remove the tax rule. He says he is stopping the Government from spending more and saving the economy.

What’s stopping you from spending more isn’t that rule. It is well documented that what is blocking the implementation of the housing, infrastructure and royalties budget is the incompetence of its teams, doubts regarding the My House Now policy, 4G and 5G roads, and oil royalties. As of October, only a small fraction of the investment in housing and infrastructure has been executed. In royalties there are more than 15 billion to be executed.

But even more strange is that President Petro does not stop announcing expenses: 1) he froze tolls, and that will require the Treasury to pay a gap of 500,000 million; b) it froze the SOAT and that created another gap of half a billion; c) the health capitation payment unit did not increase enough, and that created a gap in the EPS of 5 billion, which Minister Jaramillo asks the Treasury to cover; d) decided not to raise gasoline and diesel prices faster, and opened a hole of 20 billion in Ecopetrol and the Treasury; e) announced that the public university will be free, and Minister Bonilla must cover another gap of 1.7 billion; f) decided to maintain Duque’s short-sighted electricity tariff option, and did not distribute subsidies to the electrification companies, which opened a gap of five billion.

That is the truth: President Petro does not stop spending billions and billions every week. It is not understandable then that he comes out with the laughable announcement that they will not let him spend more. What if they left it. He would give away tomatoes in the market squares, salt and sausage in stores, and water and electricity in homes.

That is precisely why fiscal rules were invented. To defend the public budget and the finance minister from excessively generous and irresponsible leaders, who are giving away other people’s money left and right.

The president seems not to know how much a peso is worth and how difficult it is to produce it. Has he balanced a budget? Has it produced a good or service? Has it generated profits in a company?

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

President Petro, in addition, beats those who do produce the pesos, pay the taxes and give so that the State and the leaders appear generous: the businessmen. He calls them slavers and exploiters.

The president must know that when businessmen do not produce and do not make profits, taxes disappear. In this circumstance, Minister Bonilla has no choice but to issue debt bonds. Taxes and debt are the only sources to pay for the president’s immense and generous heart.

Well, buyers of public debt bonds only believe the fiscal rule. They know that it is the only instrument accepted and seen by everyone, which orders the relationship between income and expenses of the Government.

Without the fiscal rule, the fertility of weekly gifts and perks would