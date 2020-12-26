An ITBP signboard is making headlines amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. A statement written on this signboard speaks of steely liver and courage to Indian soldiers. It is better to live one day as Lion than one hundred years as sheep means it is better to live like a sheep than a day like a lion. Live.This statement was made for himself by Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysore who fought till the last breath of the East India Company that enslaved India. Although this signboard on the ITBP post is quite old, but amid the ongoing tension with China, this statement is like showing an eye to the enemy country. Indian soldiers have been standing near the ALC for the last 7 months and are responding to every dastardly act in China. In the extremely cold weather, the spirits of the soldiers have not decreased even in the face of difficulties.

The mountain animal yaks are proving very important for the soldiers, through which the troops are being transported to high and inaccessible places. A soldier posted at ITBP outpost in Tawang Sector said, “We are supplying essential fuel like that for the soldiers stationed in the leading posts at a height of 15,500 feet. For this we use Yak. The specialty of Yak is that they can climb up to 90 kilos of standing mountains.