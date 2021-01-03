Stung by the central government’s demand for repeal of three new agricultural laws, the farmers again said on Sunday that they would not end the agitation until the laws were withdrawn. He warned that they would burn copies of agricultural laws on Lohri day. Thousands of farmers have been agitating on various borders of Delhi for more than a month. Negotiations are also going on with the farmers’ government, but there is no hope of getting an agreement on the main demand.

Farmers on the Singhu border said in a press conference, “We will celebrate Lohri by burning copies of agricultural laws on January 13. On January 23, Netaji will celebrate the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose as Farmer’s Day. “Farmer leader Omkar Singh said,” Today is the 37th day of the farmers’ movement, the government should give up its stubbornness. We will not go back until the laws are withdrawn. It is a matter of regret that farmers are dying. The government is not taking it seriously.

Several rounds of talks have taken place between the leaders of the central government and farmers’ organizations. In the last meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said that the government has accepted two issues of farmers. The next round of meetings will be held on January 4. Addressing the press, farmer leader Harmeet Singh said, “In our next meeting tomorrow, we will demand the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws.” It is raining continuously here. We are trying to assemble waterproof tents, but they are not standard. Hot water and blankets for women and elderly people are also being provided continuously.

We will demand repealing 3 farm laws in our meeting tomorrow with govt … It’s been raining, so we’re trying to get waterproof tents although they’re not upto govt standard. We’re trying to arrange blankets and warm water for women & elderly: Harmeet Singh Kadian, Farmers’ Leader https://t.co/05O9r05kBW pic.twitter.com/zRPvw34wiK – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

The farmers appealed to the Punjab government

Farmer leaders protesting at the Singhu border have also made an appeal to the Amarinder government of Punjab. Farmer leader Jungveer Singh said, “The demand letter related to the sugarcane rate was given to the Punjab government, but 1.5 months have passed and the Punjab government has not responded. The Punjab CM said that the notification was issued within 1 week. We appeal to the Punjab government to look into the matter. ”

Peasants face cold, farmers stuck with rain demands

Since the beginning of the new year, farmers have been standing on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border against agricultural laws amid the scorching winter and rains on Sunday. Farmers at the border somehow struggled to protect themselves from the cold. To protect themselves from the rain, some farmers hid under tents and trolleys. The rain in the midst of bitter cold has increased the chill more. The farmers, soaked in rain, demanded the government to withdraw the laws.

Lathi charge on farmers protesting against BJP leaders

At the same time, the police lathi-charged the farmers who were performing on the occasion of the program of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Sharma. Sharma came to meet party district president Randeep Singh Deol in connection with meeting the district presidents and boosting the morale of workers after the incident of overturning the dung-filled trolley outside the residence of BJP leader Tishik Sood in Hoshiarpur. , Reached there. The police was also well organized and barricades were put up. The protesters broke the barricades, after which the police lathi-charged. There were minor injuries to some farmers.