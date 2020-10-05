Poco C3 smartphone will be launched in India on Tuesday i.e. October 6. But before the launch, the company has shared information about the phone’s display and battery. Poco C3 will have HD + display with Waterdrop style notch. Apart from this, 5000mAh battery will also be provided in the handset. Earlier, the company said that Poco C3 will be given 4GB RAM and triple rear camera setup. The handset will have a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the rear.The upcoming Poco C3 will be teased on Flipkart. A separate page has been created on the e-commerce website for the handset. The teaser page shows that HD + resolution display will be given in the phone. The handset will have a waterdrop-style notch display. Apart from this, the photo shown on the page shows the physical button on the right side of the handset. The Poco C3 can be seen on-site with a blue finish, indicating that it will be offered in blue color. Apart from this, the handset will have 5000mAh battery.

Poco C3: Expected Price

Poco C3 will be launched in India at 12 noon on Tuesday. The company has confirmed that the phone will be made available for sale on Flipkart. A recent leak revealed that the phone’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,990. The company has also recently indicated that the phone will be launched in the segment of less than 10,000.

Poco C3: Possible Specifications

There are reports about the Poco C3 smartphone that it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C launched in Malaysia in June. The phone will have a 6.53 inch HD + LCD display. The handset can have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 4 GB RAM. The phone’s storage can be increased to 512GB via microSD card.

Poco C3 can be given 10 watts fast charging. For connectivity, it is expected to have 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and micro-USB port. A fingerprint sensor can be given on the rear in the phone.

