Microsoft has chosen today to announce final details of its Xbox Game Showcase, which will also feature an in-depth look at the highly-anticipated Starfield.

You’ll be able to tune in via YouTube, Twitch and Facebook on Sunday, 11th June at 6pm UK time for Microsoft’s main showcase event, with Bethesda’s Starfield featured in an extensive deep dive directly after.

Today’s confirmation of the event’s timing comes just a day after Microsoft released Redfall on PC and Xbox to lukewarm reviews. All eyes are now on the delayed Starfield, as Microsoft’s biggest release of the year.

Starfield is currently set to launch on 6th September for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It’s the biggest launch of 2023 for Xbox, and the most high-profile to come from Bethesda since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2021.

“Join us for some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world,” Microsoft wrote today, trumpeting the event. “This is the day gamers have been waiting for to see what is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.”

No pressure, then.

Microsoft’s showcase is one of several events still happening this June, despite the cancellation of this year’s E3 event proper. Geoff Keighley’s rival, Summer Game Fest, is still set to broadcast a show on Thursday 8th June. Ubisoft will also broadcast its own briefing on Monday 12th June.

“There are some good bones here,” Eurogamer’s Chris Donlan wrote, summing up his early experience with Redfall this week. “The tech seems to be creaking and some of the ideas – the loot and other assorted Destinyisms – might possibly have been imposed from above. But this game already has an awful lot of charm, and that’s much harder to patch in after the fact. ”

Expect Eurogamer’s full review of Redfall before the weekend.



