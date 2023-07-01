I am one of the only two Catalans who decided to spend in Tamurejo (Badajoz), in the middle of a heat wave and without coke or firecrackers, almost 700 kilometers from Barcelona in a straight line (and there is no straight line), the festival of Sant Joan. The revetlla It is one of my favorite dates of the year; always reminds me of Dagoll Dagom, Sisa and Montse Guallar, on the one hand, and on the other the golden branch of Frazer, because of the solstice and the human sacrifices of the druids in the bonfires. I traveled to Tamurejo, then, saddened by not being able to live the party, with the vague apprehension of going to a distant land and the mood of Nicolas Cage heading to Summerisle in The Wickerman (the wicker man), which ended as it ended. They will then say why the hell was he going there. Well, look, I was going, with my old Adena card in my pocket, to meet the little daughter of Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, Odile, and to remember her father. I also wanted to see a few Dartwinks (cyanopika kooki), the pretty bluish crow.

More information

The official reason for the trip was to participate in the fourth edition of Siberiana, the festival of Literature and Nature directed by Gabi Martínez, the writer who has given a letter of nature (and worth the redundancy) in our country to the nature writing or literature. Gabi is from Barcelona (the other Catalan is in Tamurejo, indeed), but, as he marvelously recounted in his book a real change (Seix Barral, 2020), has family roots in the Extremaduran region of La Siberia (one of whose 11 villages is Tamurejo), a land of forests, meadows, olive groves, pastures, bellowing, large herds of Merino sheep, transhumance, and today 155,000 hectares of biosphere reserve, which is already space.

I traveled by AVE to Ciudad Real after a hasty transfer due to delay in Atocha and a driver was waiting for me at the station to take me to Tamurejo together with the experimental poet from Zaragoza Gustavo Jiménez, another of the festival participants, as he looks very eclectic. I was listed as “an institution in travel and nature journalism,” which is shooting from elevation. During the hour and a half of the journey, the driver, the poet and this institution without festivals immersed in an endless and solitary world, of a wild and ancient beauty under a wide sky dotted by Bonelli’s eagles and red kites. During the tour I called Jorge de Pallejá, who was a close friend of Félix’s, in Barcelona to tell him where he was. “Well, I’m sorry I’m not coming,” he replied, surprisingly cheerful given that not only was he not invited, but he is 99 years old and has broken his femur. Jorge had great adventures with Rodríguez de la Fuente, including the one with the anaconda that almost ripped the naturalist’s face off. “You know, the day she crashed in Alaska filming for TVE, and it was precisely her 52nd birthday, March 14, 1980, she had to call me for a trip we were going to make to Tierra del Fuego . He was a terrific guy.”

Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente teaches Charlton Heston how to hold a falcon before Ramón Menéndez Pidal during the filming of ‘El Cid’./ JAIME PATO (EFE)

We arrived in Fuenlabrada de los Montes -the place with the most beekeepers per square meter in Spain-, where we were staying and from there we went in a minibus to Tamurejo with other participants and with Gabi, who was staying in her mother’s region, where his grandfather was a shepherd, causes him a melancholic and almost ascetic state. We pass through Garbayuela, the headquarters of the Pedrusco Fútbol Club, owned by the worst team in Spain, and the detour to Siruela. “That’s where we went when the Black Caravan” he pointed out the window and we both sighed remembering Agustí Villaronga, who participated in 2018 in the beautiful experience of shepherding a herd of black Merinos with artists.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

We arrived at the festival town at seven in the evening with just enough time to run towards the main square, since it was already time for the activities to begin. It was indescribably hot, more than 40º, which gave a surreal touch to the name of La Siberia and the strange idea of ​​decorating the balconies of Tamurejo with bedspreads and woolen blankets. In the first row of chairs in front of the platform set up in the plaza I saw Félix’s daughter who had already arrived from Guadalajara. I recognized her right away. She is a very attractive woman and she has something of her father about her. I told her (the latter) and she surprised me with an affable “come on, you look alike with that Felixian hair too”. I was moved, because during my childhood, in the sixties, and I explained it to Odile that way, I had acquired a certain fame (with family and friends) for imitating Rodríguez de la Fuente. He would sit me at a little table with feathers, hair and pellets and, pointing to maps and drawings behind me with a pointer, he would reproduce entire programs of Fauna: “Dear friends, today we are going to talk about the Egyptian vulture, companion of the powerful vulture and throbbing fulcrum of the wild wasteland of our most conspicuous lands.” It also embroidered the presentation of the dormouse face. Home visitors never stayed long, even if Mom gave them brandy.

Odile Rodríguez de la Fuente, at the Tamurejo festival.

Felix, I ran over your daughter, she meant everything to me. She devotedly followed his programs while the tam-tam of the curtain —which foreshadowed the famous later tune by Antón García Abril for The man and the earth— synchronized my heartbeat in an adventure key, and faithfully collected his Salvat Fauna Encyclopedia from the first issue, on January 28, 1970, at the age of 12, every Friday (at 25 pesetas per number). I keep the volumes, which I devoutly took to be bound at a printer in Córcega street, near Venespa, and even today I open volume 1, Africa, with the sgraffito of a lion on the cover, and that splendor of beasts wrapped in glossy paper smell. Before visiting them in person many years later, I was with Felix in the Serengeti, on Lake Manyara, in Ngorongoro, where I later experienced the same fear as him one night in a tent, surrounded by roars. I have been surprised to read in the biography of Benigno Varillas (La Esfera, 2010), that the naturalist was capable of feeling fear with such intensity (the “night of the lion” or that of lightning on the Venezuelan Autana hill), and of explain it. We were not wrong with him, he was one of ours, or rather we were one of his. I put my hand in my pocket and took out two old cards to show them proudly to Odile: the one from Adena (number 762) and the one from the Club de los Linces (October 26, 1971, member 13,129) in which they are stamped together, by hand , Felix’s signature and mine; next to it, the “lynx code of honor”, ​​a decalogue to which I have tried to remain faithful, to be dignified as Private Ryan to the memory of Captain Miller.

With all these emotions and those aroused by reading, during the long hours of travel, the most beautiful book that Odile has consecrated to her father Felix, a man on earth (Geoplaneta, 2020), in which she collects significant texts from him and his deepest reflections presented by her, I went up to the podium to talk with the naturalist’s daughter. Odile, a biologist and for years in charge of the Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente Foundation, is quite a character, as I imagine her father must have been, who was capable of dealing not only with the predators of nature but also with those of politics ( which he considered “a necessary evil”) and those of the media, and to maintain his enthusiasm and passion unabated despite everything. Odile stressed to us the need to recover her father, not out of nostalgia and love for our own childhood (although Félix himself was a person deeply rooted in his own, a free Burgos rapacious chasing the red rocker, and who maintained that “the child makes man”), but from the realization that he was ahead of his time —even in environmentalism and feminism, maintains his daughter— and his fundamental ideas for today.

As he watched her speak with energy and authority and watched her stoically ignore the trickle of sweat that trickled down her cleavage, he thought of the seven-year-old girl who received the news of her father’s death. That girl is in Odile like the boy is in Felix. She was the third daughter of him and Marcelle Parmentier and the only one during whose birth the naturalist was not on an expedition in Africa. “I was expecting a lion and a gazelle was born to me”, she then joked (and only those who don’t know how much he loved and admired gazelles will misunderstand). In any case, Odile is more of a lioness than a gazelle. The first thing her father did with her was take her in her arms and smell her like animals smell her puppies.

The Félix phenomenon is much more profound, Odile came to tell us, who believes that we must see it as a kind of shaman, a wise man who sought to reconnect us with the earth and the animals. He recalled the ability to move his father and stories as moving as that of Chamal, the saker falcon given to him by Emir Abdalá bin Abdulaziz; that of Marmoset, the fox he adopted as a child and was stoned to death by the neighbors for devastating their chicken coop; or that of the shepherd who stole food from a Bonelli’s eagle nest protected with a saucepan as a helmet. Little-known facets of Félix: he was a stomatologist, an athlete with a record in the 400-meter dash, a photographic safari guide, a friend of Konrad Lorentz and a pygmy from Ituri (Lazabo who gave him the elephant hair bracelet that he never took off ). Felix was a man with whom a wolf fell blindly in love, but not like Shakira but a real wolf, “the slender and sweet Sibyl”, which brought him pheasants. Felix lived an extraordinary life “and died in the place of his great dreams, the great North of James Curwood and Jack London.” What was it like, I asked Odile to break the sad silence, to live in a house like the friend of animals. “It seemed strange to me that the other children did not live among wolves and hawks like we do,” he replied. And I sighed for not having met that girl before. We would have been like Tom Sawyer and Becky. I more like Becky.

Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente practices falconry in one of his television programs.

And so the afternoon passed, talking about Felix as if we were alone in a bar, two lifelong friends. We finished and we sat in the audience, I continued as upset, moved by everything, Tamurejo, Poza de la Sal, the conversation, the memories, Fauna, the luminous face of the wolf, the heat, Odile. The singer and poet Duende Josele took over for us on stage. “We are birds of passage,” he sang, “high clouds on the way.” His voice —accompanied by the guitar of Alfonso Seco— resounded in the square rising to the sky among the swallows, the mystery of life and inexplicable things, unbridled beauty where no one expects it. “And if one day you kill me, kill me with tenderness, for love is a dance that a coward does not dance. Because I loved once, I know I’m not alone, because I loved once I know I won’t die at all.

The next day, at dawn, he was waiting for the taxi back, alone, next to the 16th century church of Nuestra Señora de la Ascension in Fuenlabrada de los Montes. Everything from the day before seemed like a dream. And then the swifts arrived. The swifts that Felix liked so much. Black and swift over the newly awakened sky. Shrieking, drunk with light, life and freedom, raising their incalculable shouting. “And I assure you, friends, that those masses of swifts that went up and up, screeching as at a wedding, stole my soul. Prodigious animals are the swifts”. Prodigious is life, and memories.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter