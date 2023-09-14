A Dark Truth – An obscure truth: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

A dark truth – A dark Truth is the film broadcast this evening, Thursday 14 September 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2012 film directed by Damian Lee. But what is the plot and the cast? Here is all the information.

Plot

An international company that filters and purifies water has problems with malfunctions in some plants in South America: as a consequence, a typhus epidemic occurs throughout the area. To prevent the scandal, the government forces kill the inhabitants who become aware of the fact, so that the future trade agreement with South Africa goes through.

Morgan Swinton (Deborah Kara Unger), the daughter of the water company boss, discovers what is going on and decides to hire former CIA agent Jack Begosian (Andy Garcia) to get to the bottom of the matter. The man, having arrived on site, finds himself involved in a series of violence perpetrated by both factions, the military and the demonstrators. Discovering the truth will be difficult and dangerous…

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, Forest Whitaker, Kim Coates, Deborah Kara Unger, Kevin Durand, Lara Daans. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Andy García: Jack Begosian

Forest WhitakerFrancisco Francis

Kevin Durand: Torrence

Kim CoatesBruce Swinton

Eva LongoriaMia Francis

Deborah Kara UngerMorgan Swinton

Steven BauerTony Green

At Sapienza: Doug Calder

Devon Bostick: Renaldo

Julio Oscar Mechoso: Julio Mechoso

Lara Daans: Karen Begosian

Peter DaCunhaJason Begosian

Claudette Lali: Renaldo’s mother

Drew Davis: Jesus Francis

Streaming and TV

Where to watch A Dark Truth on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 14 September 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.