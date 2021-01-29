RDR2 continues to talk, and now A dark new Red Dead Redemption 2 secret is revealed. Without a doubt, this is one of the best games in the history of video games, so immense that it will continue to be talked about as the years go by. Besides that graphically and playably it is a game that can still be said that it has not been surpassed, showing the unmatched quality that Rockstar can offer with its games.

The secret of Red Dead Redemption 2 revealed is that of the Manmade Mutant (the man-made mutant), which is one of the darkest references the Rockstar game has. The vast world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of mysteries, including some that players have barely got to the bottom of years after the game’s commercial release. A Red Dead fan has uncovered the mystery behind one of the most disturbing points of interest in the game. And it’s not the first time.

He Secret of Red Dead Redemption 2 that the fan has explored is that of The Manmade Mutant, which is a taxidermy mix of various creatures and can be found inside a mansion just west of the Van Horn Trading Post in the Roanoke Ridge region of New Hanover. There are also other experiments and items of interest that can be found in the mansion, including a fish with the hind legs of a deer, a bird combined with a badger, and the skeleton of a baby Siamese.

Mainly, Manmade Mutant appears to be a reference to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and Galvani and his work as one of the main influences of Victor Frankenstein. The connection to Frankenstein is confirmed in the Red Dead 2 files within the Manmade Mutant journal entry, which lists him as “JOURNAL DISC FRANKENSTEIN AR”. Red Dead Redemption 2’s Secret from the Manmade Mutant may have some of the most disturbing visuals in Rockstar’s game. It’s undoubtedly one of Red Dead 2’s gloomier references, and is sure to surprise any gamer who wanders the abandoned mansion without warning.