Shaaban Bilal (Beirut, Cairo)

The Lebanese people’s fears of a “darkness scenario” and power outages due to a lack of fuel supplies are increasing with the advent of the winter season in which the demand for energy increases, amid the continuing state of political paralysis and economic deterioration.

Representatives and political experts, in statements to Al-Ittihad, expected a decrease in electricity supply periods during the coming period as a result of the fuel shortage and the lack of financial allocations for imports, stressing that millions of Lebanese cannot provide the funds necessary to purchase special generators or electricity delivery devices.

Former Lebanese MP Mustafa Alloush said that the Lebanese are living in good condition these days after the electrical supply hours increased, but this situation cannot be relied upon to continue in light of the continuing political paralysis and the turbulent security situation.

Alloush explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that despite this, the harsh winter makes the situation worse for many reasons, including the poor condition of the stations and the lack of maintenance, in addition to securing the necessary financial allocations to continue providing fuel to the stations is not guaranteed.

For his part, the Lebanese political analyst, Bashir Ismat, stated that the electricity crisis and the confrontation with the winter weather are the result of “twisted policies”, corruption and deliberate impoverishment by the authority, as the Lebanese people today stand alone under a government that had to compulsorily resign twice, first when electing a council. New deputies, and the second when the term of the President of the Republic ends.

Ismat said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Lebanese are faced with two scenarios to confront the electricity crisis. The first is to pay huge sums of money beyond their financial capacity in exchange for operating thermal plants, and the second is that they will suffer from frost and will be forced to cut down trees and pay financial fines.

Ismat stressed that electricity and subscription prices have become unfair and exceed the capabilities of the Lebanese who have been deprived of the value of their wages due to the collapse of the exchange rate, expecting the “dark scenario” to be repeated as a result of these difficult policies. The Lebanese government is seeking to take the necessary steps to import the fuel necessary to maintain the continuity of electricity supply in its current state, which does not exceed a maximum period of 4 to 6 hours per day, alternating between different regions.

For her part, Lebanese MP Najat Saliba said that the electricity availability crisis is old and renewed, but it increases with the winter season when demand rates rise, and the lack of fuel is the main reason for this crisis.

Saliba stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the electricity crisis is due to the inability to provide financial allocations to purchase fuel, especially in light of the lack of the dollar, stressing the need for transparency regarding the purchase of fuel by the responsible authorities.

The Lebanese are forced to rely on private electricity generators or entities specialized in providing connections to homes and shops in exchange for monthly subscription fees or according to consumption at a cost greater than government electricity, as the Electricity Corporation provides electrical supply hours ranging from only two to four hours per day, alternating between all Lebanese regions. .