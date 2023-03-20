A dark secret that Jack Nicholson only discovered when he was 37 thanks to a journalist. He has lived a life of lies

The life of the actors, through the television screens, appears perfect and enviable. But the truth is that stars are human beings too and they deal with the problems of ordinary people. Health problems and emotional disappointments. As in the case of Jack Nicholson and of the dark family secret that he only discovered when he was 37 years old.

Today the actor has 85 years old and his last public appearance dates back to 2021. Friends have repeatedly expressed their concerns about his health conditions. It is more than a year that the star she lives locked up in her villa.

His was a memorable and lasting career more than 50 years. He has acted in well-known films and alongside the greatest Hollywood actors.

But few know that for many years his family has them hid a secretwhich Jack Nicholson only discovered by accident, when he was now 37 years old.

Born in New York in 1937, the actor is grew up with his grandmother Ethel Nicholson, believing it was his mother. She owned a beauty salon at the time.

Jack Nicholson also lived with her sister June, who at the age of 19 decided to leave home, to try to make it as an actress. She has always been his idol and, at the age of 17, the actor decided to move to Los Angeles and follow his example.

Unfortunately June got sick and is died in 1963. Seven years later it was also the grandmother’s turn.

Nicholson was able to overcome his grief and find strength thanks to his work. However, his life has been upset when he was 37, after the call from a reporter. The latter had discovered a family secret: his sister June was actually his biological mom.

The actor didn’t believe those words, until his other sister Lorraine, who was actually his aunt, June’s sister, told him confessed the whole truth.

She was too young to become a mother, so her parents have hid the pregnancy and pretended that Jack was their son.