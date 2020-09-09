Danish inventor Peter Madsen, who’s serving a life sentence with out parole for the homicide of a Swedish journalist, confessed to the crime for the primary time. When requested by a journalist who known as him on the cellphone, who requested if he killed journalist Kim Vall in August 2017, 49-year-old Madsen replied: “Sure.” And he added: “There is just one offender, and that is me.” This dialog, as he writes New york post, was revealed within the new Discovery Networks Denmark documentary “Secret Recordings with Peter Madsen”.

Madsen invited Wall, who was planning to write down an article about him, aboard his Nautilus submarine, which was thought-about the world’s largest personal submarine. They set sail from Copenhagen. And greater than 30-year-old Wall has by no means been seen alive.

A day later, the ship sank. Peter was rescued by the crew of a close-by yacht. First, Madsen mentioned that he didn’t know the whereabouts of the journalist, since he had beforehand landed her ashore. Nonetheless, after her decapitated physique and limbs have been discovered at sea, Peter modified his testimony a number of instances.

He ultimately admitted to dismembering Kim’s physique however denied any involvement in her homicide. He removed the corpse as a result of he was afraid of accusations. Based on him, the woman allegedly died in an accident – a heavy manhole cowl fell on her head. Then he mentioned that she had inhaled carbon monoxide.

Nonetheless, the prosecution believed it was a deliberate homicide. In the course of the trial, the prosecutor alleged that Madsen tortured Kim in pursuit of his perverse and sadistic sexual fantasies. At the least 15 wounds made with a pointy object have been discovered on the chest and genitals of the deceased. Investigators examined the suspect’s laptop and located video footage of girls being tortured and executed by beheading.

On April 25, 2018, Peter Madsen was discovered responsible of Kim Vall’s homicide and sentenced to life in jail.

Kim Wall

As “FACTS” wrote, by a court docket determination, the submarine on which the journalist was killed was destroyed.

