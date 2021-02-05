Road markings are necessary to systematize traffic. It allows you to clearly distinguish the outline of the road at night, reflects headlights and helps vehicles move at a much higher speed than without it. On multi-lane circuits, white lines guide drivers where they are in the stream, define trajectories and help keep a safe lateral distance. However, markup is fraught with disadvantages. In some cases, it can provoke a short-term loss of vehicle control and provoke an accident.

“Zebra” made of plastic

The existing requirements for road infrastructure are determined by GOST R 51256–99 and they say that the coefficient of adhesion of tires to materials by road markings should not differ from the value of the coefficient of adhesion of tires to asphalt by more than 25%. In practice, this means that technologists can use materials and paints to differentiate the lane of movement, which are a quarter more slippery than the main road surface. This means that any emergency braking on such materials can lead to an increase in the distance to a complete stop.

The most slippery are thermoplastic coatings, which can withstand almost two winter and summer seasons. They are much more durable than reflective paints, and resist wear well, but in severe frosts, the adhesion coefficient of rubber on them decreases. Thermoplastic becomes slippery in frost and wet weather. It is especially dangerous for motorcyclists if they try to brake on the lane markings.

The Za Rulem experts conducted an experiment. They applied a series of brakes on noise markings in front of the pedestrian crossing. The braking distance of the car moving at a speed of 60 km / h along the lines of thermoplastic was 5 meters longer than on bare asphalt. And this is almost a car body.

If the speed increases to 80 km / h, then the braking distance increases in proportion to the square of the speed and is already 1.5 of the car body. This means that slippery surfaces can provoke a collision or collision with a pedestrian. The most dangerous in this respect are multi-lane zebras of pedestrian crossings, as well as wafer markings.

ABS errors

The danger of thermoplastics also lies in the fact that when braking one wheel is on a stretch of road with variable grip. As a result, the wheel slips and triggers the ABS, which releases the grip of the pads and increases the braking distance.

If the car is not equipped with ABS, then as a result of braking on a surface with different grip properties, the car receives a turning impulse, which tries to throw it towards the side of the road. And if the driver panics, there is a great risk of getting off the track.

Often in front of pedestrian crossings, warning transverse stripes with high humps are applied, which are designed to signal the approach to the crossing. The wheels jump on them and emit tangible claps.

The transverse stripes in front of the “zebra” are repeated many times and if you start to brake on them, then the clapping and bouncing of the wheels cause the ABS to malfunction. Electronics perceives them as the beginning of blocking and weakening the braking force. Thus, when braking, the car rolls forward.

Artificial bumps

Similar failures of the ABS are observed in the marking areas with the now fashionable reflective elements that are installed in protective casings. They are made in the form of artificial bumps, spaced in half a meter increments on dangerous turns and forcing the wheels to jump strongly. As planned, artificial bumps should remind drivers that the car is out of its lane.

Unpleasant vibrations are transmitted to the suspension and the steering rack, causing the entire body to shake the vehicle. However, the jump wheel loses grip on the asphalt and, when braking, interferes with the operation of the ABS.

Vibrations are also dangerous at high speeds on slippery turns, when the suspension resonates with body vibrations and provokes the development of drift.

Thus, beautiful plastic markings and rows of reflective elements require close attention. It is better not to drive them with one wheel and do not resort to emergency braking.