Video footage showed plumes of white smoke rising from train cars in the North Platte area of ​​Nebraska.

Local reports said the train was carrying toxic chemicals.

Rescue teams and others specialized in treating toxic materials were deployed to the place, especially since one container that exploded contained perchloric acid, which is colorless and is an essential component of rocket fuel.

Local reports stated that officials in the area are sending frequent alerts to residents, with the aim of evacuating them from a 4-mile radius.

The company responsible for the railway said that there had been no derailment of the train cars.

She added that the damaged vehicles had been parked a few hours before the accident.