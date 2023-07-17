Thinking outside the box, outside the bounds of orthodoxy and conventional principles, can be a hint of genius, if only momentarily. Permanent geniuses think outside the box a lot; so much so that they run the risk of crossing the fine line that separates genius from what we call madness. But we can all have a flash of genius at a particular moment.

Like the Russian Denis Jismatullin (Neftekamsk, 1984), who appears on the official list as Khismatullin, a very strong professional player who was runner-up in the under 16 world (among many other successes) and reached the peak despite 2,700 Elo points. of his career. He was facing the Ukrainian Pavel Elianov in the 2015 European Singles in Jerusalem when everything indicated a draw outcome because the Ukrainian’s counterplay to the Russian attack seemed more than enough to guarantee the tie. However, Jismatulin became cool for a while and produced the immortal work that this video glosses over.