Of Neozyre origin, he had been escaped for more than two years and fell on him an international arrest warrant decreed by the Texas authorities

03/05/2025



Updated at 10: 17h.





National Police agents, in a joint operation with the Civil Guard, have arrested in Madrid a fugitive belonging to Los Angeles del Hell (the dangerous biker band «Hells Angels») sought by murder and drug trafficking. Of New Zealand origin, he had commissioned the murder of a member of a rival band in the United States paying $ 20,000. He was also sought for having introduced in his country of origin, in New Zealand, more than half a ton of cocaine. He had been escaped for more than two years and used false identities of France and Slovakia.

The investigation began when the agents were aware of the presence of a fugitive, a leading member of the Los Angeles Band of Hell MC, in our country. About this person fell an international arrest warrant decreed by the Texas authorities (United States) for events that occurred in 2020, when he ordered the murder of a member of a rival band.

Once the researchers received the previous information began the monitoring of the activities of the different delegations of Los Angeles del Hell in Spain. In anticipation of the celebration of a party that had planned one of their delegations in Madrid, the agents moved to the place where they first detected the fugitive when it accessed the headquarters along with other members of the biker club. After remaining inside about eight hours, he left the place aboard a minivan along with six other people, until he was intercepted by the researchers at the exit of the A2 highway.

At the time of his arrest the fugitive carried among his belongings falsified documentation with his photograph and two different identities -a letter of identity and passport of France and an identity document and driving license from Slovakia. Currently the arrested is in prison waiting to be extradited to the United States to comply with a sentence.