The news of the death of Mariano Moreno (1778-1811) reached Buenos Aires more than half a year after his departure for London. His partner, Guadalupe Cuenca, wrote him several letters –of which only 11 are known–, in the period from March to July. In them you can measure his despair at the lack of response: he is counting the days that turn into months. Between jealousy and anguish, and with an express contempt for his “enemies”, “authors” of his separation, he tells of life in Buenos Aires, where one of the revolutionary factions triumphed over the other.

Why did Moreno die on a ship to London? In December 1810, he decided to resign from the Board when the project defended by Cornelio Saavedra was imposed to expand it with the incorporation of deputies from the interior. dark Instead, he proposed that the deputies form a constituent congress. The first option prevailed, and the Big Board was formed. Moreno then chose exile. He went to England to obtain the recognition of the sovereign rights of the River Plate peoples.

Moreno, inspired by Rousseau, argued that America had not been a participant in the social pact from which the authority of the Spanish kings derived, and that “force and violence are the only basis of the conquest that added these regions to the Spanish throne; conquest that in 300 years has not been able to erase from the memory of men the atrocities and horrors, with which it was executed ”.

Mariano Moreno, at his desk.

The conquest had never been ratified “by the free and unanimous consent of these peoples.” And he addresses the Spanish king these words: “What do you discover in your person that makes you superior to ours? What would your empire be, if we hadn’t given it to you? Have we entrusted our powers to you, to use them in our misfortune? […] The peoples, the sole origin of the powers of the Kings, can modify them ”.

Moreno was one of the most radical figures of the May Revolution in his fleeting but intense performance. Although he was implacable with the counterrevolutionaries, he debated with the moderate revolutionaries. And his will was to modify his ideas, his behaviors. A clear example of this precept was the decree of “suppression of honors”. Saavedra, as president of the Board, was empowered to continue using the apparatus of viceregal power. In the midst of a dispute over projects, Moreno learned that Saavedra was hailed as an “emperor of America” ​​in a toast in the Patricios regiment. Immediately afterwards, Moreno dictated this measure. And so he justified it: “If we want peoples to be free, let us observe the sacred dogma of equality. If I consider myself equal to my fellow citizens, why should I present myself in a way that teaches them that they are less than me? […] the people must not be content with our being just, but must try, that we are forced to be fair ”. And under penalty of exile, he established that a toast could only be provided for “the country, for its rights, for the glory of our weapons, and for general objects concerning public happiness.”

He was accused of “impious”, “bloodthirsty”, “Revolutionary by temperament, arrogant and frozen to the extreme” who wanted to “become dictator, tribune of the people”, of “Robespierre”, the Jacobin leader of the French Revolution. In the face of criticism, Moreno defined himself as “reckless”, and held that a “dangerous freedom” was preferable to a “quiet servitude.”

His radicalism alarmed the conservative part of the Junta and, in December 1810, he was forced to resign.

dark he was the editor of the official newspaper of the Board, the Gazeta, and its main editor. Its principle was the publicity of government acts. In its pages it gave space for debate. That is why he chose as his motto, a quote from Tacitus: “Rare and happy times when thinking what you want and saying what you think is allowed.” As much of the population was illiterate, he ordered that the Gazeta be read aloud before each mass. In this same sense, he had the initiative to create the first Buenos Aires public library with donations.

As a student, for belonging to the lowest stratum of the Buenos Aires elite – a married couple of fourteen children – to precisely access an elite education, dark He had to redouble his efforts and appeal to the recommendation of different religious. Thus he accessed private libraries with “forbidden” books of the enlightened and reformist thought of the time. And he was also “promoted” to study law at the University of Chusquisaca, in Charcas, present-day Sucre, Bolivia.

Facsimile of the cover of the Gazeta de Buenos Ayres, a newspaper directed by Mariano Moreno.

This town was also known as La Plata, as it was the administrative center that surrounded the mining complex with its axis in Potosí. dark at that time he witnessed the contingents of Indians mobilized for mining exploitation, under the mita regime, forced labor. In this region the echoes of the Andean rebellions that erupted in the 1780s against the arbitrariness of the colonial administrators, their “bad government”, and the mita system were still throbbing.

In fact, one of his speeches as a student was titled: “Legal dissertation on the personal service of the Indians in general, and on the particular of yanaconas and mitayos.” The epigraph that he chose said: “More must be looked at for the lives of mortals, than for the increase of metals.” If the Indians were free by right, the mita, that is, forced labor, was illegal and illegitimate, and this servitude should be abolished.

María Guadalupe Cuenca wrote letters to her husband, Mariano Moreno: only 11 remain.

He thus denounced the divorce that occurred between legality and practice: “While the New World has been the object of common greed for its riches, its natives have been the target of a general contradiction. From the first discovery of this America, malice began to persecute some men, who had no other crime, than having been born in lands that nature enriched with opulence. And he based his writing on empathy: “one must look at the rights of those men, whose regions he inhabits.” Thus he began to challenge the reigning order.

dark he saw and lived the limitations of the colonial system. In order to take up a position in the colonial administration, he had to prove his “purity of blood”, that is, that his family had not mixed with “blacks, mulattos and castes.” When circumstances enabled the conditions to transform him, he embarked on that project, with all his energies.

His death is believed to have been caused by over-administration of a laxative related to arsenic. And the effects were even worse during a hectic navigation, in a body with the aftermath of diseases, exhausted by the revolutionary frenzy, which sought new coasts and allies to fight for its projects. A) Yes, Moreno is the symbol of a revolution, still unfinished.

