In August 2014, I was on a mission for Team to cover the rapid advance of Islamic State fighters from Syria into parts of northern Iraq. Their advance forced a mass exodus of the local Yazidi population, a religious minority that has lived in this border region for centuries. Threatened with genocide and surrounded on 3 sides, thousands of Yazidis have sought refuge on Mount Sinjar, a mountain range with interconnecting valleys that offered them a natural sanctuary during past periods of conflict.

I boarded an Iraqi Air Force helicopter for the perilous 40-minute flight through Islamic State territory. The mission was to deliver bottles of water, bread, bananas and kits hygiene for the thousands of helpless Yazidis trapped on Mount Sinjar and to pick up a small group of sick children and elderly people who needed immediate medical attention.

Mount Sinjar is a spectacular sight, rising steeply into the sky amidst the vast desert lands that separate Syria and Iraq.

As we flew lower towards the landing zone, the scale of the tragedy became evident. Hundreds of miniature figures dotted the bare mountaintop, some of them motionless, others running in our general direction, their faces and desperate gestures calling for help coming into focus as the helicopter landed in a storm of noise and dust.

Upon landing, a crowd surged towards the helicopter, and I jumped out and started snapping pictures of the unfolding drama. Desperate women clutching their babies, an elderly man on crutches, several unattended children and more than a dozen others pushed their way past the crew and into the helicopter.

The crew forced some out at gunpoint, but unable to keep the situation under control, the pilots ordered their men to abort the mission and prepare for a hasty takeoff. I struggled back into the helicopter and managed to stay on a bench holding onto the fuselage, struggling to keep my balance as I took in the chaotic situation around us.

Then suddenly, seconds after we were airborne, the helicopter slammed to the side and crashed into the mountainside, unable to support the weight of so many passengers. I don’t remember the exact moment of impact; all my senses were focused on taking pictures amidst the deafening roar of the helicopter’s rotors.

Immediately after the accident, I opened my eyes, and it was dark and silent. It took me another second to realize that I was alive but trapped and unable to move under a pile of people. This was the moment I was faced with the fear of suffocating death, until minutes later someone started pulling the bodies on top of me and pulled me out of the wreckage.

I took this picture aboard a 2nd helicopter that came to our rescue a few hours after the accident. In the image, injured survivors of the crash sit beside the bodies of four people, including one of the doomed helicopter pilots, as they are taken back to a base for medical attention.

Here, I was thrust into 2 roles at once: journalist and human being affected by the danger and violence of war. After getting over the shock of the accident and realizing I was fine, I sprang into action to document the scene. This is an example of a change in my work forced on me by circumstances.

I hope that my photographs of that event convey not only the bloody details of the accident, but also the human dignity of Iraqis most affected by the conflict.

Although news from Iraq has disappeared from the front pages of most Western media and the threat of Islamic State has diminished, sectarian violence continues. Almost a decade after I took this photographthousands of Yazidis remain internally displaced, while the situation in Iraq continues to challenge their sense of security.

During that time, I also became interested in capturing the personal and family histories of Iraqis, as well as the history of the country itself. I moved away from the spectacle produced at the moment of violence towards its consequences – quieter moments defined by nuances and ambiguities.

In these pictures, I have often tried to center the humanity and resilience of the people in the images, to give a face to Iraqis who have lived and still live every day with the immense challenges of insecurity, violence and poverty, and to make visible the political action and demands of a new generation of Iraqis. For me, it’s about giving voice to those who are struggling to break with that past.

