Yangon, Myanmar

When the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021, I grabbed some clothes and other essentials and hit the streets of Yangon. I haven’t been home since.

I was leading a group of activists in opposition to the military regime in Myanmar and then I knew that the soldiers would soon be coming for me. Since the coup, my colleagues and I have played cat and mouse with the security forces in Rangoon, Myanmar’s largest city. We organize nonviolent protests—small, quick demonstrations to remind the military that they are not in complete control and to give hope to our citizens.

It is a dangerous and lonely life.

I spend most of my time hiding in safe houses—six of them so far. I am 27 years old and have left my current apartment only a few times since July. It is as if an impenetrable wall has been built, separating me from the world. I spend much of my time in Zoom meetings planning street protests with colleagues from my organization, the University Student Union Alumni Force, and other activists. To stay sane, I’ve started playing the guitar and force myself to walk around my small apartment for 20 minutes every day.

Every time I feel the need to get out and enjoy life, I think about how long it would be before I am arrested, how my arrest would affect the men and women fighting alongside me, and how I would no longer be of use to the resistance. The apartment is both a sanctuary and a prison.

When friends and comrades are arrested, I cry for them. But I have to quickly turn my attention to whether his arrest puts me at risk. I change the SIM card in my cell phone and review interactions with these friends for any incriminating information that military interrogators can glean from them. We have established protocols for this, useless information that can be given to divert the authorities or buy time. But what if they beat my comrade?

The eyes of military intelligence are everywhere, sometimes disguised as fruit vendors or rickshaw drivers. So only five people know where I’m hiding, people who have hidden with me or who provide me with groceries, cigarettes, and books. I see this not as fate, but as my own choice—it feels less depressing that way—and I take comfort in my belief in what I’m doing.

The people of Myanmar have been held captive for far too long, first by the British and then, after a period of democracy after the country’s independence in 1948, by a succession of military regimes since 1962.

In 2015, a democratic government won power in elections after a military-led reform process. The military, known as the Tatmadaw, maintained significant influence, but it seemed that a new era had begun.

Until the coup in 2021.

I am determined to fight, but I still miss the normal life I once enjoyed in Rangoon, my hometown. I am here and yet I am not.

After the coup, my parents also went into hiding for fear that the military would arrest them for attacking me. It was the right decision; Some of my friends’ parents have been arrested because of their children’s stance against the coup. I know where my parents are, but I can’t visit them or tell them where I am.

Resisting the regime becomes more difficult every week. Immediately after the coup, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest. But the junta launched a brutal crackdown. So far, the Army has killed nearly 3,000 people, arrested more than 17,000, and committed horrific human rights abuses. The actual numbers are probably much higher. Thousands have taken up arms against the military, which has responded by massacring civilians and carrying out airstrikes that have killed children.

As a result, what started with hundreds of people joining our flash protests in the months after the coup has dwindled to just a few dozen.

But we continue. Our people identify good locations—busy public places with ample escape routes to safe houses. We carried banners and marched, chanting against the junta. Many street vendors and other passers-by express their support, but they must be careful or risk having their market stalls destroyed or looted, or otherwise punished by security forces. It’s all over in minutes and our activists vanish.

The risks are enormous. A colleague was arrested on the way to one of our meetings. Soon after, the military forced him to call us, trying to trick me and others into attending a fake meeting. Through code words, my colleague let us know that he was in custody. We immediately went to his safe house and destroyed everything sensitive: his laptop, phone, camera, memory cards and documents. The military raided the apartment soon after.

On the day of the coup two years ago, I saw anger, fear, sadness and uncertainty on people’s faces as they struggled to understand what it meant to them and their Country. Today, people barely acknowledge his life; Serious economic hardship, skyrocketing inflation, increased crime and other suffering affect countless families. But we are determined to write a happy ending to this dark episode.

We cannot lose hope. We will not go back to old Myanmar. We will create a free and equal society for all, including the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities who have suffered for too long – a Myanmar based on a federal constitution, equality and compassion, and whose values ​​inspire the world.

Nan Lin is a Myanmar activist hiding in Rangoon.

