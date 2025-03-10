On the day of a dancer does not start in the morning, it starts the night before destroying some unleashed tip shoes with pliers already base of blows. This is what Cristina Casa does, first dancer of the National Dance Company (CND), every night. « … I have double work: the dancer and seamstress, ”he says as he crushes one of the tips with his hands. Next to her is Ion Agirretxe, her husband, and also a solo dancer of the company, who looks at her and laughs. While finishing off the sole of the tips to soften them, Ion has in its hand a massage gun that is put in the left twin. The day has been hard, they have been rehearsing ‘Don Quijote’, a ballet composed of Ludwig Minkus that José Carlos Martínez premiered ten years ago when he was director of the CND in 2015. After its premiere, the ballet returned to the Real Theater recently and exhausted its tickets before its return. At the beginning of the day, Cris and ion have crossed the doors of the headquarters of the CND together, but they have separated to attend their respective essays. After making the usual bar, Cristina has gone next to Thomas Giugovaz, a soloist, to rehearse the two of the second act. Ion is in the next classroom, rehearsing the sword pieces, the role it interprets.

The dancers met in Corella Castilla y León. Both had a partner, but later life joined them again and from that moment they never separated. The two were presented to the auditions for the Royal Ballet of Flanders in 2012 and took them without knowing that they were a couple. “When they learned that we were together they told us that they did not hire couples, but we had already signed,” Cristina says. There they were until 2016. They returned to Spain when they saw the work that José Carlos Martínez was doing with the National Dance Company, and after doing the auditions, both became part of the cast. “When we got married we thought it was because we wanted to be together and not to be each one at one tip,” says Ion. Sometimes it is not easy to work with the couple in the same company, hence some do not hire cases like that. “They think you’re going to fight or be missing respect for excessive trust, but we don’t usually be like that,” says Ion while looking at Cristina, although both look and laugh.

Cristina Casa rehearses some fragments of ‘Don Quijote’ throughout the day with Thomas Giugovaz and the teachers of the BNE and CND (Elna Matamoros)

While the rest of the dancers practice their piece, the Basque heats in a corner, thinks, reflects. «Sometimes it is important to remember why you started dancing. We enter the routine, the pains, and when you begin to lose the focus or see that they do not value you or are not someone’s artistic taste, and it is very lawful, it is complicated. You have to continue working what we have always done. This has happened to me, it has been a long fight and I think we have already left the circle, ”acknowledges the dancer. While dancing, Cristina observes from a sitting corner. He looks at him with admiration and at the same time with intuition, as if he knew perfectly what is going through his head. In the last period he has had moments of seriously discerning if he threw the towel or continued, however, his tenacity, the support of Cristina and his strength has made him remain so far. «I have never been tempted to leave it although I have had a hard time. At that time I have decided to focus on my university studies and nurture other things, ”explains the dancer, who recently graduated from the Catholic University of Murcia.

Ion agirretxe and Cristina house in intimacy



Cristina goes to the company’s physiotherapist. The body is resentful of all these weeks of trial and have even more intense days ahead. Ion has to continue your massages at home. Although dancers do not require only physical health, also mental. «It’s not just dance, it’s having the ability to endure the pressure of being in a real theater and being able to do your best. You have to know how to manage it throughout the performance and it is not easy, ”says the dancer. After showering and collecting their bags, the two dancers leave the doors of the headquarters together and go to their car to go home. «When one must retire, believe me. For me to dance ‘Don Quixote’ is a gift, I know he is the last one I will do, it is something very special, ”says the artist while looking through the window.

Thus prepare the dancer sneakers before release them. The feet, after years and years of work, have been resentful although it is not an impediment to dance

Upon reaching home, the artist goes directly to the kitchen to prepare a milkshake, protein, egg and oatmeal. «I was very thin and all the lesions went to my back. When I stayed two days in bed without being able to move I decided to go to a nutritionist and have a personal coach to avoid being like this again, ”he explains. Meanwhile Cristina is collecting all the tips that are distributed by the house above the radiators. Every day he exposes them throughout the house so that they dry out for the sweat that they have accumulated of each day. For the complete ballet you will need three pairs and have to leave them ready.

The dance is still present at home and, nevertheless, both are able to leave the work aside once they arrive at their home. «We vent and talk about the day, but without more. In addition, we do not usually rehearse together at the headquarters, ”says the dancer. While they do dinner, Cristina continues to sew sneakers and ion enters a small office to continue developing ‘Ondina’, the final project of Cristina’s degree where she is helping her to develop lighting. If there is something they have learned in all these years is to reinvent themselves, but always by the hand of dance.

Ion Agirretxe prepares a shake every day to take it after each day to avoid injury and strengthen the body. In a corner of the house, the dancers keep the most important memories of their professional career. Cristina leaves the shoes every day above the radiators to dry the sweat that remains after a workday and thus be able to use them the next day

Cristina and Ion have gone through this time the doors of the Royal Theater. And while he moves to the stage after a class and accompanied by his bullfighter cape to rehearse, Cristina finishes eating in her dressing room. In front of the mirror there is a ripe, intelligent dancer and at the same time a woman who has had to adapt to the changes that dance companies entail without any complaint. «To prepare this role I inspired me in other dancers such as the version of Marianela Núñez, Natalia Osipova or Cyntia Harvey. Sometimes we have lost that art that the dancers had before, who were completely artists, ”he acknowledges while makeup. The general essay of ‘Don Quijote’ and Cristina is about to transform at Quiteria, his role. The joy that overflows is contagious and is transmitted to all those to whom it is crossed until they reach the stage.

The dancer begins the ‘Fouettés’ and this time who looks at her sideways is ion. He is also on stage and must be in his role, but he can’t help herself concealed. He does it with pride, also admiration, and with complicity: «The best thing about my profession is to dance with Cristina. Knowing with a simple breathing where it will fall is a gift ». After the rehearsal the dancer is removed and the flower is removed. At the door of her dressing room her husband is waiting for him. Both retire home after intense work although the hardest thing is about to come with the functions. “There are days that we get up holding and the day has not started,” says Ion laughing. However, the public applause and the recognition of the people who follow any type of pain.

Cristina Casa prepares in her Cameroino del Teatro Real while Ion Agirretxe rehearses her part of ‘Don Quixote’ before the general essay begins

Life has always given them to dance together always, first outside Spain and then with the National Dance Company. If someone had told them the race they would have when they started dance they would never have believed it. «I have endured more than I would have imagined. We were very lucky. We have danced. We have enjoyed, ”says Cristina laughing. Obstacles have led them to be one for the other a bastion on which to sustain themselves. «The best we have is support. When one is wrong, the other is the one who holds and vice versa, ”says Ion. “The problem is when we are both wrong,” says Cristina.

The life of a dancer is strange, complex, unfair sometimes, but always rewarded. The fate of these dancers is double to be able to share it together: «This profession is very hard and absorbent and since you do not have someone next to it, you pass it very badly. We have had colleagues who, because they are alone, have suffered a lot. There are people who are touched and need to take pills. At the moment it was hard for us to understand it, but now we have noticed ».