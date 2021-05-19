After a few weeks of great meteorological stability in the Region, changes will arrive this weekend to the southeast of the country. Clear skies and high temperatures will continue until Friday, the hottest day of the week, reaching temperatures of 31 degrees in the capital.

Saturday will still be relative calm, as the rainfall will concentrate in the northwest of the country and will be occasional showers. Sunday will be the day in which the sagging of a cold air mass will be noticed giving rise to an Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA), which will be located, above all, in the southern part of the peninsula.

Is DANA will intensely affect the Region of Murcia, as well as Andalusia, Castilla La Mancha and the Valencian Community. In these areas it is not ruled out that the rains reach torrential intensities in a specific manner: the State Meteorological Agency reports the forecast of rainfall in the entire Region for the day on Sunday, with the probability that they can continue to start. next week, although with less intensity.

The forecast is still registered with high uncertainty, since it may vary in the next updates of the Aemet, which will inform the exact position of the cold air pocket that will determine the area and intensity of the predicted rainfall.

DANA’s presence in the Region will also entail a drop in temperatures mild at the beginning of the weekend and noticeable on Sunday. The decline will be less intense in the capital, going from 28 to 23 degrees; it will fall somewhat more in the Guadalentín Valley, with 21ºC; and with a strong drop in the Northwest and the Altiplano, which will not exceed the cool 18 degrees. In the coastal area, the thermometer will remain at the same temperatures that are being recorded throughout the week, around 22 degrees.