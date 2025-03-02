Instability will seize the peninsula with the passage of a new Dana In our country. This weekend the rains and the bad weather have been noticed in numerous regions after the emergence of a polar air mass that has left significant snowfall In several of the mountainous systems. This situation, for the moment, will remain during the start of the week and thus combine with the arrival of a Dana that will cause storms and rains leaving accumulated up to 100 liters per square meter.

This is ensured by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), who emphasizes that the winds will continue blowing in a strong way At least until Thursday, producing with them a large amount of humidity both in the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands and causing generalized rainfall, locally strong and persistent.

This front will enter through the northeast of the Peninsula to quickly stand on Portugal, so the most important rainfall during this episode They will register in the east and south peninsular. Thus, for this Monday it is expected that the older accumulated occur in the environment of the Gulf of Cádiz, in the Strait and on the Costa del Sol, as well as in the south of Tarragona and in the Valencian Community, where rainfall can be strong and persistent.

Six communities, in fact, have activated the notices. Thus, Andalusia, Catalonia and Community Valencian They have activated the orange notice by rains and in the Canary Islands the yellow warning has been activated. In addition, Castilla y León and the Community of Madrid have activated it by snow.

Given this scenario, in Valencian territory the accumulated will exceed 100 liters per square meter in twelve hours and in Andalusia would reach the 80 liters, accompanied in addition to a storm and small hail. The rains are expected to also reach Estremadurathe Region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha or the Community of Madrid. It is also expected that they even arrive in the Canary Islands, as well as more isolated to Ceuta, Melilla and Baleares.

As for the north, rainfall will be more isolated, although they are not ruled out either, being able to appear especially in some points of Galicia and of the Cantabrian communities. The snow levels of the entire peninsula, of course, will go up and are expected to be around 1,200-1,400 meters.

For this Tuesday the accumulated elders are expected in Tarragonain Castellón and in Valencia, without ruling out that the situation extends inlandor the north of Alicante. Facing Wednesday and Thursday the situation is of greater uncertainty, but instability is expected to continue and that the areas most affected by the rains are again the regions of the Mediterranean coast.

Temperatures will be softened

Temperatures, meanwhile, will begin with winter values ​​at the beginning of the week, although they are advancing the days the days They will soften, with records that will be between 1 and 3 degrees above the average of this time of the year.

However, despite the slight increase in temperatures, The situation will continue to be disappeared due to the strong cloud environment and rainfall. Despite this, some capitals will exceed 20 degrees, as is the case of Cádiz or Bilbao, as well as the Canarian archipelago.

As of Thursday, where uncertainty is even greater, everything indicates that instability would not abandon the country, since a new polar trough could reach the Peninsula generating perhaps a storm. With this, on Friday the rains would be locally strong and persistent in the Peninsular Northeast, in the central system and in the Gulf of Cádiz.