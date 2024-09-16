A damaged painting by Velázquez of dubious authorship could change the art market in Spain

‘Portrait of a Clergyman’, attributed to Diego Velázquez. COMMUNITY OF MADRID (COMMUNITY OF MADRID)

The Supreme Court will announce at the end of the year a ruling that could become a sieve for the sale of Spanish artistic heritage abroad. Rafael Mateu de Ros, partner of the Ramón y Cajal law firm, has been suing the Community of Madrid and the State for three years over the canvas. Portrait of a cleric (around 1623), attributed, with enormous doubts, to Velázquez (1599-1660). In 2022, the Community of Madrid declared it BIC (Asset of Cultural Interest, the highest possible protection), which makes it unexportable, but the Royo-Villanova family – there are several brothers who own it – wants to sell it outside Spain, where the price would be much higher, citing doubts about its authorship and its poor state of preservation. “What is worth 10 here is worth 40 abroad,” estimates the lawyer.

There are significant doubts about the authorship. No world-renowned expert, such as the late art historian and Hispanist Jonathan Brown (1939-2022), has confirmed that the painting is by Velázquez. And the canvas is indeed in a poor state of conservation, it lacks pictorial material and has also lost its volume and shadows. “It is in a very delicate condition,” notes the antique art dealer José Antonio de Urbina. But the BIC declaration report maintains that “it is a portrait of undoubted technical and artistic quality, which maintains close technical similarities with works painted by Diego Velázquez and whose mastery is invaluable for understanding the evolution of portraiture in the first decades of the 17th century.”

The Supreme Court has accepted the appeal for cassation filed by the Ramón y Cajal law firm (barely 3% of cases pass the filter). The Contentious Chamber has to decide whether to give equal value to an expert report from the owner or owners of the work (i.e., from a party) as to that issued by the cultural experts of the corresponding ministry. For now, in similar disputes, a greater burden of proof has been maintained if it comes from a prestigious institution, in this case the Prado, since it is assumed to be impartial. It must also be taken into account that a private expert report usually has many more resources and capacity to gather opinions in accordance with the interests of the person who commissions it, while the specialists who prepare the public report usually have fewer means and less time.

If the ruling is in favour of the owners, it could set a precedent for similar cases and put Spanish heritage at risk. The owners’ lawyers argue that each painting must be analysed when declaring it non-exportable, far from criteria such as “school or close technical similarities”. But many experts do not agree. Classifying with such a wide margin is taking a risk, especially when technology and discoveries change the attributions every day. In addition, Velázquez did not sign, Caravaggio only once and Ribera from time to time. “Therefore, if there is the slightest doubt, the work cannot leave Spain; this is a rule that should govern all Spanish heritage,” says a former senior official of the Prado Museum.

The State Attorney’s Office is also opposed to his departure. “It could be a portrait of Madrid. Nobody wants to think, for a moment, about making a mistake.” [como pasó con el San Andrés, de Caravaggio, en 1976, el mayor error del patrimonio nacional, que terminó en Cleveland]. When in doubt, it is best to stop. Nowadays, archaeologists ask for a certificate of provenance from the time of Nero,” says the antique dealer Artur Ramón. “You have to study each case,” he insists.

In a similar dispute with the work End of the day (1906) by Sorolla, the Supreme Court already paved the way for the Administration’s reports not to be directly valued higher than private ones. The court ruled that all should be taken into account in the same way and returned the case to the High Court of Justice of Madrid to issue a new ruling with that criterion. Despite reconsidering the reports, it also ultimately ruled in favor of the Ministry of Culture in refusing to export them. A renowned Spanish jurist admits that equalizing the value of the reports of the party to those of the Administration facilitates the exit of works from Spain: “We live in a world of classes and if you have more economic possibilities, you have advantages; that is the problem.”

There is another problem. The law gives 15 days to decide whether a good can be exported or not, a period that is generally never met. However, if there is a lawsuit in court, the courts allow for the establishment of precautionary measures to prevent its export