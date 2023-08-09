Thousands of people have been evacuated in Norway and a power station has been submerged after heavy flooding in recent hours. “We are experiencing a crisis of national dimensions” – said Aud Hove, head of Innlandet county in the south of the country, the hardest hit by the floods and landslides that made more than 115 roads impassable. “We have never seen such high flood levels in several rivers. Forecasts indicate that flooding will continue to increase in the main rivers,” Erik Holmqvist, an official of the Energy and Water Agency, told VG newspaper.

“There are many displaced people, many affected people and huge material damage. The situation is very difficult in large parts of the country,” added Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl. The Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power station, located on the banks of the Glomma River, was flooded. Norwegian electricity supplier Hafslund said that following a grid failure at the plant, the dam’s generators stopped working in the early hours of Wednesday. “An automatic system should allow the valves to open in the event of a shutdown,” the company said, adding that at this stage it is not possible to say why this system failed. Flooding then inundated the facility, rendering it inoperative and causing property damage. With the passing of the storm “Hans” from the weekend, Norway and Sweden are facing heavy rains that have caused flooding and landslides.