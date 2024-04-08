TASS: in Orsk a dam broke near the village of Lesotorgovy

In Orsk, Orenburg region, a dam broke again, the agency’s correspondent reports. TASS.

Another breakthrough occurred near the village of Lesotorgovy. At the moment, residents of the village are urgently leaving it. Two hours before the incident in the administration of Orsk warnedthat the integrity of the dam was broken and water began to approach residential buildings. “We received prompt information about a violation of the integrity of the dam body near the village of Lesotorgovy. Due to the flood, it is impossible to assess the condition of the hydraulic structure. In order to avoid serious consequences, residents of the village need to urgently evacuate,” the mayor’s office urged. Subsequently, sandbags began to be placed on the dam in the village of Lesotorgovy.

A dam on the Ural River in Orsk broke on the evening of Friday, April 5, as a result of which the old city began to be flooded with water. Orenburg Mayor Sergei Salmin called the flood unprecedented, noting that the city had not seen such large amounts of water for a long time.