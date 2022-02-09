Taking a long, hot bath is one of the many ways to unwind after a hard day’s work.

According to Harvard University, Dr. Adolf Hutter, “High temperatures in a warm bathtub cause blood vessels to dilate, which lowers blood pressure.” Moreover, in a hot tub, “the volume of blood in your heart’s pumps will also rise as a result of the water’s pressure on the body, which increases the work of the heart.” What does this mean from a statistical point of view?

In a study conducted in Japan on more than 30,000 people, they found, “Compared to people who showered less than twice a week, those who showered almost every day had a 28 percent lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.”

In addition, the study also found that those who showered every day had a “26 percent lower risk of stroke after researchers adjusted the results for other factors that affect heart health, such as diet, exercise and smoking habits.”

It was also discovered that the bath temperature did not affect the results. The results of the study were published in the Journal of the Heart.

Harvard University also looked at the effect of saunas in their research.

Several studies link sauna use four to seven times a week to lower blood pressure and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Although saunas and baths have health benefits, they are not safe for everyone.

Harvard University recommends that it is not safe for people with “unstable chest pain, poor blood pressure control, or other serious heart problems.”

They also recommended that people in their 70s or older who have low blood pressure should take extra care.

However, if it is safe to do so, showering can have a positive effect on a person’s stroke risk.

Strokes are life-threatening conditions that, if left untreated, can be fatal.