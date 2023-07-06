The National Police have arrested a man with an international arrest warrant at the Barcelona airport for his alleged involvement in the recruitment of several people from the former Soviet republics for the terrorist organization Daesh, one of whom ended up fighting in Syria. As reported by the Police today, the suspect, a native of Tajikistan, was arrested last Saturday when he landed at the Barcelona airport from Mexico and was placed at the disposal of the Central Investigating Court number 4 of the National Court, acting as a guard. .

The magistrate agreed to provisionally release the detainee, although he withdrew his passport and imposed periodic appearances in court, some precautionary measures that the Prosecutor’s Office had proposed, legal sources have specified to EFE. The suspect, according to investigators, joined Daesh in 2014 and began recruiting people from the former Soviet republics, including a citizen of Uzbek origin who ended up fighting in Syria. In addition, within the recruitment apparatus of this terrorist organization in Central Asia, he allegedly financed the travel of other people to conflict zones, mainly in Syria.

