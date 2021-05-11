A small painting of a teddy bear by Leonardo da Vinci is expected to sell for more than $ 16 million at auction.

This piece is one of only 8 drawings by Da Vinci that were left in private hands, according to Christie’s, which organizes the sale.

At less than 8 square inches in size, the “bear’s head” is drawn on pale pink paper using a technique known as “silver point”, which involves marking chemically treated paper with silver rods or wires.

It is noteworthy that the painting was sold once through the House of “Christie’s” for a sum of money equivalent to $ 439 today, in 1860.

Since then, it has been exhibited in major institutions, including the National Gallery in London, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.

In a press release, the head of “Old Master” paintings at Christie’s in New York, Penn Hall, described this artwork as “one of the most important works from the Renaissance still in private hands”.

He added that this painting had been owned by some distinguished “old masters” collectors for many centuries. Among the previous notable owners are painter Thomas Lawrence and art collector Norman Robert Colville.

The painting, which includes the painter’s signature, will be exhibited in Hong Kong later this month, according to “CNN”.

The painting will move to London, where it is expected to fetch between $ 11.21 million to $ 16.82 million when sold in July.

“Horse and Rider” is the most expensive painting that appeared at auction by Da Vinci, which sold for more than $ 11.2 million in 2001.

Steen Elstein, the international head of the “Old Master” department at Christie’s in Paris, said he had every reason to believe that we would set a new record in July for “Head of a Bear”.

He described the painting in a press release as “one of the last Leonardo drawings that can be expected to be on the market”.

In 2009, Raphael’s painting, “Head of a Muse”, made about $ 49 million at Christie’s in London.

It is reported that this painting was in fact commissioned by Pope Julius II for Raphael’s chambers in the Vatican.

Da Vinci was always fascinated by the natural world, and he also painted many paintings that reflect images of other animals.

Other Da Vinci drawings depict religious figures as well.

In 2016, a painting titled “Martyr Saint Sebastian” was due to fetch $ 16 million at the time, but auction sales were banned after the French government declared the piece a national treasure.