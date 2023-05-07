Sunday, May 7, 2023, 4:26 p.m.



A cyclist was injured this Sunday when he collided with a tourism in San Pedro del Pinatar. The accident took place around 1:00 p.m. on Calle Santa Sofía in that municipality. Several calls alerted 112 in the Region of Murcia to what had happened, reporting that the cyclist had been left unconscious on the ground.

Members of the Local Police, Civil Protection and a Mobile Emergency Unit traveled to the scene, and when they arrived at the scene they found that the cyclist had already regained consciousness. After being treated ‘in situ’ for polycontusions, the injured man was transferred by Civil Protection to Los Arcos hospital.