A cyclist was seriously injured this Sunday afternoon when he crashed into a wall in the Plaza de la Fuente de La Alberca, in Murcia.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received several calls alerting about the accident. According to the callers, the cyclist crashed into a wall without any other vehicle intervening and was left unconscious.

A team of Local Police from Murcia and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene of the accident. UME doctors treated the cyclist 'on site' and once the injured man was stabilized, they transferred him in serious condition to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital.