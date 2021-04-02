The accident took place in the area of ​​La Perdiz, in the Fuente del Hilo recreational area, in Sierra Espuña. The man was transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital after being stabilized by the health workers Emergency entrance of the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital, in a file image. / Andrés Ribón / AGM

A cyclist was injured this Friday morning when he collided with a vehicle in the area of ​​La Perdiz, in the Fuente del Hilo recreational area, in Sierra Espuña (Alhama de Murcia). According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, the accident occurred at 11.50 am.

Patrols from the Civil Guard and Local Police and an ambulance with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 were mobilized to the site. After being stabilized by the health workers, the wounded man was transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.