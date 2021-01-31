After the evacuation on foot of the injured, a man of approximately 60 years was treated and transferred by an ambulance An ambulance in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM EP Murcia Sunday, January 31, 2021, 2:37 PM



Emergency Health Services came to the rescue of a cyclist who was injured around 11:00 this Sunday. The injured person suffered a fall on the Senda Bonita, in the Valle-Carrascoy Regional Park, municipality of Murcia. Environmental Agents from the area went to the place, as well as Firefighters from the SEIS of the Murcia City Council. After the evacuation of the wounded man on foot, a man of approximately 60 years was treated and transferred by an ambulance from the Emergency Service.

The Head of Operations of the Emergency Coordination Center ‘1-1-2’ Region of Murcia deactivated the alert to the helicopter of the DG of Citizen Safety and Emergencies, which together with the Air Rescue Group of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium from the Region of Murcia, were prepared to intervene.