Saturday, October 28, 2023, 7:19 p.m.



A cyclist was injured this Saturday when he was hit by a car while traveling on La Unión Avenue, in San Javier. The accident occurred at 5 p.m. and as a result the man suffered multiple bruises.

According to the Emergency Coordination Center, a Local Police patrol and an ambulance from 061 traveled to the scene of the event. After providing first aid to the injured person, the paramedics took him to the Los Arcos del Menor hospital in San Javier.