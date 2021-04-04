The man has a possible fracture that makes it impossible to move Emergency services treat the injured cyclist. / LV THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday 4 April 2021, 12:01



A 40-year-old man has been injured after suffering a fall while cycling in the Collado del Cerrillar in the area of Port of the Chain, in the municipality of Murcia. The Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Region of Murcia received a call at 10.12 hours reporting the accident of the cyclist who. Although he was conscious, he presented a possible fracture that made it impossible for him to move.

The following troops have traveled to the scene of the event: Environmental agents from the area; firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council; an ambulance from the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) and agents from the Local Police of Murcia.