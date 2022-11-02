THE TRUTH Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 20:42



A man was injured on Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle while riding a bicycle. The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received notice of the accident at 6:49 p.m. They warned of the crash between a tourism and the cyclist in La Paca, Cartagena.

Agents from the Cartagena Local Police moved to the scene and found the 40-year-old cyclist with a head injury.

The man was transferred by a non-assistance ambulance to the Hospital General Universitario de Santa Lucía.