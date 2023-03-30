Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:59 p.m.





A cyclist died this Wednesday afternoon while practicing sports in a field area, near the new facilities of a brewery in Alcantarilla.

The 112 Region of Murcia received a call from a person indicating that his partner had fainted when he was riding his bicycle, he had trouble breathing, and had become unconscious.

Two medical units from the 061 Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management went to the place: an ambulance from the Sewer Emergency Service, and a Mobile Emergency Unit. The National Police also moved. At the same time, a 061 Sanitary Technician gave instructions for the start of CPR manoeuvres.

Once the toilets arrived at the place where the affected person was, a 60-year-old man, they continued with the resuscitation work, without being able to save his life.