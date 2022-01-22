EP Palm Saturday, 22 January 2022, 14:44



A 27-year-old cyclist has died, at dawn this Saturday, after being run over by four vehicles on the Inca highway.

As reported by the Civil Guard to the media, the event took place around 1:30 a.m. this Saturday, at kilometer 34 of the Inca highway, in the direction of Alcúdia, when a 27-year-old cyclist was hit from behind for a car. And, later, three other vehicles hit him.

The young man, who was driving without a helmet or reflective vest through a dimly lit area and prohibited for the type of vehicle in which he was traveling, died as a result of serious injuries.

The drivers of the four vehicles that ran over the young man were unharmed and were subjected to alcohol and drug tests, all giving negative results.

Now, the Civil Traffic Guard investigates why the young man was driving on the highway at dawn and what could have been the causes of the accident.