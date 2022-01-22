A 27-year-old cyclist has died in the early hours of this Saturday, after being run over by four vehicles on a highway near the town of Inca, on the island of Mallorca.

As reported by the Civil Guard, the event took place around 1:30 in the morning, at kilometer 34 of the Inca highway, in the direction of Alcúdia, when a 27-year-old cyclist was hit from behind by a car. Three other vehicles hit him later.

The young man, who was driving without a helmet or reflective vest through a dimly lit area and prohibited for the type of vehicle in which he was traveling, died as a result of serious injuries. The drivers of the four vehicles that ran over the young man were unharmed and were subjected to alcohol and drug tests, all giving negative results.

Now, the Civil Traffic Guard investigates why the young man was driving on the highway at dawn and what could have been the causes of the accident.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.