For Jaguar, the first E-Prix in Berlin is not a victory like any other and the howl that exploded in the pits is proof of this. On the one hand, the house of the jaguar scores the second consecutive victory, starting to put pressure on Porsche and confirming the quality of the software development work during the season, a quality that has instead been lacking in the past in the critical moments of the fight for the title. On the other, Jaguar manages to dispel the taboo of Berlin, a historically difficult track for British powertrains that probably cost more than a championship in past seasons. However, third-generation Formula E is a completely different category, as evidenced by the race dynamics with increasingly cycling connotations.

The difficulties of traveling in a group

Berlin is a slightly slower track than São Paulo, with an average qualifying lap of 130 km/h against 145 km/h at the Brazilian track. Nonetheless, the German one remains a high-speed track by Formula E standards, giving life to a cycling-like E-Prix for the second consecutive time. With the front wheels uncovered and the higher speeds reached by the Gen3s, aerodynamic resistance is now no longer a negligible element in terms of energy savings. Hence the fight not to lead the race, with the riders repeatedly exchanging positions and then sinking and giving the break in the final stages. A race in perfect cycling style, which however is only happening more recently. Despite having raced at the beginning of the year on other fast tracks, such as Mexico and Cape Town, the January-February races did not have similar dynamics. On the other hand at the beginning of the championship the group was much more aloof than it is nowa and it was only when the teams subsequently regrouped that it became clear how important drafting was.

However, winning is anything but easy, as it is not enough to lift one’s foot and wait in the support positions. In fact, traveling in a large group involves obvious risks of accidents and if you are not careful you risk ending up with consume more energy of those who travel in the open air. This is because to get back in the lead it is then necessary to overtake, which implies sinking the brakes and not effectively recharging the battery under braking. Furthermore, in traffic jam situations you are forced to lift your foot and reach the apex points at shorter distances, forcing you to spend more energy in acceleration to regain speed. Finally, there is also the need to overtake on the outside, covering more road and skating on the dirt, with the result once again consuming more energy. For this reason, even if swapping positions and moving up the standings is now relatively easy, qualifying well and starting from the front rows remains an important advantage. Mortara for example, starting from 11th, momentarily took the lead of the race but conquered it at the price of 3% higher energy consumption than his rivals, which then forced him to run in defence. Wehrlein himself, 16th on the first lap, then found himself close to the leaders but no longer had enough energy to make a further comeback. Conversely, Buemi and Bird finished second and fourth, both starting from the front row.

Jaguar redemption

The Berlin track was historically difficult for the English manufacturer, which during the Gen2 era had a powertrain that gave its best in sharp 90° corners and suffered from the long-range bends, omnipresent on the German track. The Tempelhof circuit also has an atypical road surface in the calendar, particularly abrasive on the tires and which requires a very particular suspension set-up. At the debut of the Gen3 in Germany, however, the official I-Types and the Envision Racing customer ones were the cars to beat. In qualifying, three out of four cars reached the knockout stage, also monopolizing the front row. In the race, on the other hand, the relatively cool temperatures, with asphalt around 30°C, reduced tire wear and placed the emphasis on energy management. Mitch Evans in particular, who started ninth, was the only one who started from the rear to get back to the lead without consuming more energy than those around him. The New Zealander has shown in the past that he is very energy efficient when overtaking, as demonstrated by his superb comeback victory in Rome in 2022.

On lap 26 Jaguar decided it was time to try to escape, with a radio communication that leaves little room for interpretation: “We have to leave them behind. Work together”. The two works Jaguars passed first and second under the checkered flag, while the two Envision Racings completed the British powertrain quartet in the top five positions. The score for the jaguar now marks two pole positions and as many consecutive victories on two antipode tracks. If in São Paulo there was the doubt that domination was the offspring of a car once again akin to bumpy asphalt and 90° bends, the affirmation in Berlin instead tells of a competitive car in almost all conditions.

Maserati: a podium that tastes like victory

April 22, 2023 will be remembered as a historic date for the Trident, which regains its first podium since its official return to competition, above all with the home rider Gunther. Maserati desperately needed to capitalize on the good things it has shown so far, both for internal team morale and to complete the full race distance and gain experience, which had not been possible in previous outings. Excellent driving by the German, who after the comeback in the opening bars found himself ten laps from the conclusion with 1-2% less energy than Jaguars. However, Gunther kept his composure and riding in the slipstream of the leading trio he got back in line with the charge of the battery, then conquering the podium at the last braking point.

Those who go to sleep with a bad taste in their mouth are definitely Jake Dennis. At the second Safety Car, the Englishman had 2% more energy than the Jaguars, but caught up in the enthusiasm of the comeback he blocked the rear, crashing into the wall and marking the fourth consecutive zero. Wehrlein on the other hand he continues in the name of consistency, a tactic that has earned Vandoorne a world title, and brings home ten precious points in the comeback. Even without finishing on the podium, the German’s calm earned him 26 points in his last four outings, against a slew of zeros from his rival Dennis. However, Wherlein and Porsche now need to find competitiveness on the flying lap, because winning a few points in comeback after a difficult qualifying may no longer be enough against this Jaguar.