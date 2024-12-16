The National Police has stopped in Olot (Gerona) to a 28-year-old individual, wanted by Belgium accused of money laundering. The man, who had settled in the Sant Miquel neighborhood of the city, moved the Russian mafia’s money through the internet.

It was last November 21, 2024, when a simultaneous operation was deployed in Olot and Belgium. This action consisted of the arrest of a citizen, Russian nationalityclaimed by the Belgian authorities, accused of a crime of money laundering for organized crime.

During the search of his home, investigators seized abundant computer material used in the commission of criminal activities, which is being analyzed by forensic computer experts from Scientific Police.

To move money from the Russian organization, based in Germany and Belgium, the now detained man used a VPN device for his communications. This virtual private network creates a private connection between devices through the internet. VPNs are used to transmit data securely and anonymously over public networks, disguising your identity on the network and making it difficult for third parties to track your activities and steal data.









He Russian cyberbanker used said VPN equipment to prevent his connections from being tapped through the internet and be able to launder money anonymously and always with the aim of hindering police investigations.

After police proceedings, the detainee was placed at the disposal of the National Courtwhich ordered his imprisonment pending his surrender to the Belgian authorities.