The Asturian computer consulting company ASAC Communications it was affected this Saturday by a cyberattack whose resolution required cutting off its servers. This measure has left various consistories and public entities such as the Nuclear Safety Council or the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECIT) without access to their servers for a couple of days. From the Oviedo City Council, one of those affected, they confirm to EL PAÍS that their services are almost completely restored.

The originator of the Zeppelin infection, a type of computer hijacking virus –ransomware-, which, like its peers, is characterized by encrypting the information of the affected computers so that cybercriminals can demand the payment of a ransom for their release. The first wave of attacks associated with Zeppelin occurred in late 2019 and was particularly focused on healthcare companies in Europe and the United States.

ASAC Comunicaciones has confirmed in a statement that the criminals had the objective of profiting through a ransom that they had no intention of accessing. “It would be a clear contribution to financing future attacks, something to which we are all exposed,” they stressed. The company has also ensured that there has been no loss of information.

According to Luis Corrons, Avast cybersecurity evangelist, this type of malicious software is less sophisticated than some of its counterparts, such as the Ryuk virus, which interrupted SEPE services in early March. “I am not saying it is not harmful. But this kind of malware we have not seen him steal data, “he says. This difference, which is also consistent with the information shared by the company, implies that cybercriminals do not have the option of extorting the victim by also using the threat of publishing the stolen data. “This is a family of malware It is known as ramsonware as a service –As a service– because those who develop it are not the ones who go around infecting, but rather have a system of affiliates to whom they provide new versions, while they keep a percentage of the profits ”, says Corrons.

According details the regional newspaper New Spain The blockade implemented by ASAC to investigate the causes of the incident has affected to a greater or lesser extent the municipalities of Oviedo, Vinaroz, Piélagos, Cáceres, Fuenlabrada, Alcorcón, Langreo, Mieres, Coslada, Rincón de la Victoria, Majadahonda, Villanueva del Pardillo , Villaviciosa de Odón y Corvera, as well as other entities, including the National Security Council, the León Provincial Council, the State Society for Industrial Participations (SEPI), the Port Authority of Avilés, the Court of Accounts or the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECIT).

From the Oviedo town hall, which already gives its services as practically restored, they comment that the scope of the consequences of this cyberattack has been limited because it occurred during the weekend, which implies less activity from both the entity’s workers, who They have not been able to access their emails, as well as those of the citizens who interact with the city hall portal on the Internet. During the fall of services, the city council chose to resort to social networks as an alternative support to disseminate the appropriate communications.

Corrons welcomes the actions taken by ASAC Comunicaciones once the threat has been identified and explains that, in such contexts, customers can do little more than wait for their provider to fix the problem. “From what I’ve seen, it seems that they have backup systems and so on, so little by little they will be able to put everything in order without losing information,” he says.

