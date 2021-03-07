The recent hacking of more than 30,000 organizations in the United States has raised concerns in the White House, writes Bloomberg March, 6. The country’s authorities intend to create a special group to respond to such incidents.

It is noted that the “holes” were found in Microsoft’s email software. The American side suspects Chinese hackers of hacking.

Following the hacker attack, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Agency (CISA) issued an emergency directive requiring all civil agencies and departments to “patch or disconnect Microsoft Exchange from their networks and look for alternatives.”

In addition, according to the publication, the White House is concerned about the difficulties in containing such threats and intends to create a special group to respond to cyberattacks.

“This is a serious vulnerability that could have far-reaching consequences. We are concerned about the large number of casualties, “White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a briefing. She described the hacking as “a clear threat.”

On February 17, the White House accused a hacker of “Russian origin” in a US cyberattack through the powerful Solarwind software. The hacking affected nine federal agencies and about a hundred companies.