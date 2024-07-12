A team of students from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at the College of Engineering, Abu Dhabi University, developed an integrated system that aims to improve employees’ awareness of cybersecurity, through an interactive web application based on artificial intelligence. The developed system provides a cyber advisor to raise awareness of cybersecurity risks and provide effective solutions to address them.

The students reported that artificial intelligence in cybersecurity helps in identity verification, reducing phishing attacks, behavior analysis, vulnerability management, and improving network security efficiency.

In detail, the students, Fathi Al Khatib, Ahmed Hasna, Ghanem Al Marar, and Ahmed Sharif, explained that this project is of particular importance in light of the increase in cyber attacks, which requires enhancing employees’ awareness of cyber security risks and providing effective solutions to confront them. They stressed that their innovation provides a practical solution by providing customized training content that helps employees understand cyber threats and how to address them efficiently. The system also represents a pioneering model in the use of artificial intelligence to enhance cyber awareness, as it contains an intelligent “cyber advisor” that uses natural language processing techniques to provide recommendations and customized support for each user. Employees can access training courses, periodic tests, and performance analyses to monitor their progress and identify areas that need improvement.

The students explained their project by saying that the application provides an interactive learning experience, including short tests and periodic assessments, where educational content is customized based on the employee’s performance in the assessments, ensuring that each employee receives the training appropriate to their specific needs. Employees can also benefit from the smart cyber advisor to get immediate answers to their questions related to cybersecurity, which enhances their understanding and readiness to confront cyber threats, stressing that their project is an important step towards enhancing employees’ awareness of cybersecurity and protecting them from increasing digital threats.

The students pointed out the importance of artificial intelligence applications in cybersecurity, as they contribute to identity verification, increasing the effectiveness of biometric technologies and increasing their accuracy, and creating tools that identify and track phishing attacks and limit their occurrence in a more effective way than humans. Machine learning algorithms are designed in a way that enables them to learn user behavior and create a special pattern that can be used to analyze attacks, quickly evaluate systems, and identify vulnerabilities in systems and networks, as well as in designing proactive systems to manage vulnerabilities, in addition to accelerating the process of creating security policies and determining the design of corporate networks.

For his part, the project supervisor, Dr. Murad Al Rajab, confirmed that the students in this project demonstrate their creativity and ability to provide advanced solutions to real problems facing employers today. The smart application developed by the students also reflects Abu Dhabi University’s commitment to providing high-quality education and preparing its students to face modern challenges in various fields, including cybersecurity.

Dr. Murad Al-Rajab:

• The project demonstrates students’ creativity and ability to provide advanced solutions to real-world problems facing employers today.