The largest fuel pipeline system in the United States has been forced to shut down its entire network following a cyberattack, the operator said in a statement. The Colonel Pipeline ships gasoline and jet fuel from the Texas Gulf Coast to the country’s east coast via pipelines measuring 5,500 miles (5,500 miles). 8,850 kilometers) serving 50 million consumers.

The operator said in a statement that it had fallen “the victim of a cyber piracy attack” on Friday, which prompted it to shut down its systems.

She added that this “temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems.”

The company did not give details of the repercussions of the attack, but it is not believed that it caused any immediate disturbances.

Colonial Pipeline, headquartered in Georgia, is the largest pipeline in the United States by volume, carrying 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products daily.

The operator said he had hired a cybersecurity company to investigate the attack and informed federal law enforcement authorities.