According to a report published by the Chinese “South China Morning Post” newspaper, on Wednesday, senior national security officials in the United States are concerned that sensitive information that their country shares with some allies may be at risk as a result of the hack that took place several years ago.

The report stated:

There is confirmation that Chinese hackers infiltrated defense networks in Tokyo years ago, more than once.

This prompted many US delegations since 2020 to travel to Tokyo to warn Japan, especially since they do not see sufficient evidence that Japan is taking the necessary insurance measures for its networks.

Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency and commander of the US Cyber ​​Command, is among the officials who visited Tokyo to report on the issue.

Japan refused to accept this information, wanted evidence of hacking, and hesitated to allow the United States access to its networks.

Since then, Japan has been strengthening its defenses in cybersecurity.

Japan’s cyber defense

Japan has created a cyber defense group since 2014, as part of the Self-Defense Forces.

But amid a growing wave of cyberattacks, it reorganized and launched a full-fledged Cyber ​​Defense Command in March 2022, along with a commitment to take part in offensive cyber operations by the end of 2027, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry.

Japan has raised cooperation with the United States in this regard, and in January, the two countries agreed to “intensify cooperation to counter increasingly sophisticated and persistent cyber threats.”

Beyond American Anxiety

Abdul Rahman Dawood, an expert in information technology, sees justifications for the American concern about any Chinese penetration of Japanese defense networks, telling Sky News Arabia: