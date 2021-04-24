A cyber attack on German media group Madsak blocked the publication of a regional newspaper in several German states.

A spokesman for the company said today, Saturday, “Thanks to a practical cooperation in which the group’s newspapers have combined efforts, most of our addresses today have been published almost completely.”

The spokesman added, “This attack was mainly affected by the local parts. Our content is available as usual, and we have informed our readers of the new conditions on the front pages.”

Institutions responsible for publishing newspapers canceled payment terms for online reading offers on Saturday as compensation.

The head office of the Madsak Group in Hanover announced, on Friday, that it was the victim of a cyber attack on its computer systems.

“We started taking countermeasures to the cyber attack immediately, and we are working hard to find a solution,” the group’s spokesperson continued.

The Funke Media Group, which includes several regional newspapers in its portfolio, and is based in Essen in the west of the country, was a victim of a serious attack by hackers a few months ago.