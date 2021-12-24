Dogs are our best friends and would do anything to help us and to make our days less heavy, in small or large jobs that we have to do and in which they can give us a hand. As in the case of the dog carrying a bucket to help her owner busy that day a clean the sidewalk.

Photo source from YouTube by Aconteceu em Joinville

The puppy was filmed a Joinville of Santa Catarina, a municipality and a city in Brazil in the state of Santa Catarina, part of the mesoregion of Norte Catarinense and the micro-region of Joinville. Filming was done by Júlia Bittencourt, who found herself in front of a scene that she could not help sharing.

The video has been posted online and has gotten millions of views, because the scene is really sweet and cute and it absolutely can’t help but tear a smile. Which happened to everyone who came across the scene on social networks or YouTube.

The woman was walking down the street on her way to work in the northern part of the city when she suddenly met a man cleaning the sidewalk in front of the house. Behind him a more than valid and trustworthy helper carrying a bucket.

The helper was not a person, but a puppy who was attentive while the owner was intent on cleaning the pavement. He had a garbage pail in his mouth he had just picked up, to help out the man who needed help right now.

Photo source from YouTube by Aconteceu em Joinville

The dog carries a bucket in order to help the owner clean

A truly adorable scene showing how dogs really are our best friends.

Photo source from YouTube by Aconteceu em Joinville

They are undoubtedly good and trusted helpers that we can always rely on, aren’t they?