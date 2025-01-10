A picture is worth a thousand words, yes. But Joan Laporta has the ability to master both languages, both a thousand words and images. We are awaiting an appearance by the president on Tuesday in Barcelona where, surely, he will deploy his more than proven oratory skills to tell a story about the crisis of the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Spoiler: Barça will be the victim of a movie in which, despite doing everything well, it suffers the wrath of the adversaries it encounters along the way and who want to harm it at any cost. The narrative will include a denouement in which the club becomes entangled in an epic final battle that ends up winning to the despair of its adversaries. These will be the thousand words.

But we already have the image. He offered it to us on Wednesday, an hour before the semi-final against Athletic Club, the TV3 team that traveled to Yida. The camera on Òscar Sanz’s shoulder and Laura Brugués’s cell phone captured the president’s reaction minutes after the granting of the precautionary measure became official. Euphoric hugs to his closest collaborators, an energetic cut of the sleeves and a loud scream that released pent-up rage. We already have it!

The catalog of impulsive nonsense directed at an ethereal enemy of the president Laporta is extensive

The sequence of the relief has little or nothing to do with the correction that corresponds to a position like that of president of Barça. It shows the tension and viscerality with which Joan Laporta has experienced this registration crisis, which has not ended but for which he has gained time for maneuver. He knew it and celebrated it that way. To the parrot! We’re not that bad! Let them learn! The catalog of impulsive nonsense directed at an ethereal enemy of the Laporta president is extensive and Wednesday’s “butifarra” in Yida is added to the list.

Laporta’s sleeve cut, Esports3

He was aware that there was a camera there, but the image is neither prepared nor planned. It is part of improvisation, a basic ingredient of Laportian recipes that leads you to a coin toss that, in the case of the Blaugrana president, has come out heads, once again. When disaster seemed imminent and inevitable, Laporta saved another match ball . And, to top it off, he has starred in the image that is a graphic summary of the registration crisis: the visceral victory of Barça against the world. A “sausage” for history. Meanwhile, on another channel in this Blaugrana universe, a poor farce of the self-proclaimed opposition to the board of directors was broadcast. A low-budget and worse-made film, with a confusing and erratic script and emboldened performers, eager to point out other people’s shortcomings without having paid attention to their own. FC Barcelona needs and deserves an opposition movement of a much higher level than what we have seen so far. Motivated low-profile saviors, if you really love the club, abstain.

