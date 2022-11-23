Injury details

• After 9 minutes, the Bayern Munich defender was injured, leaving the field after being on the grass for two minutes, holding his knee.

• The French Federation confirmed to “Reuters” a report published by the newspaper “L’Equipe” earlier, in which it said that Hernandez had suffered a cut in the cruciate ligament of the knee and would not complete the tournament.

• In the game in which Hernandez was injured, Matthew Leckie preceded him to the ball to send a cross from which Craig Goodwin scored Australia’s opening goal.

• The incident is considered the fastest severe injury in the World Cup in Qatar so far.

France coach Didier Deschamps said: “He needs to do some tests, but it looks very serious. It’s a big black spot tonight.”

The curse of injuries continues to haunt the “Roosters”, which is competing in the World Cup without major stars, most notably Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

France leads Group D with three points, two points ahead of Tunisia and Denmark, who tied without goals on Tuesday.